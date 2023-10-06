Edmonton

    • Custom-made outdoor furniture installed throughout Old Strathcona

    The Old Strathcona Business Association announces the addition of new outdoor furniture to the shopping district on Oct. 6, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) The Old Strathcona Business Association announces the addition of new outdoor furniture to the shopping district on Oct. 6, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

    Old Strathcona is celebrating the installation of new outdoor furniture throughout the shopping district.

    On Friday, the Old Strathcona Business Association (OSBA) held a reveal for the new pieces, which include custom, locally made benches, bistro tables, and bike racks.

    The project was funded by Prairies Economic Development Canada, a federal department created to help diversify business in the prairie provinces, through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

    OSBA says this is a first-of-its-kind project in Edmonton. 

