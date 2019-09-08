Customers bid farewell to Hardware Grill amid closing announcement
Published Sunday, September 8, 2019 1:47PM MDT
An Edmonton restaurant on Jasper Avenue has announced it will be closing after 22 years.
Hardware Grill wrote to customers on Twitter on Saturday, after a rumour about the business shutting its doors began to gain traction online.
"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you that Hardware Grill is permanently closing for business," the message, signed by owners Larry and Melinda Stewart, reads.
"Our employees were hardworking, dedicated, and we are grateful for their service."
Hardware Grill management could not be reached for comment.
The fine-dining restaurant was opened in 1996.
On Sept. 2, it announced it would be closed until Sept. 5 for repair work.