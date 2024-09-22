Customers flock to Take 5 for one last donut before the shop closes for good

Take 5 donuts and coffee in Beverly was packed on Sunday, as customers came to celebrate the restaurant's final day.

The shop has been a staple in the neighbourhood for decades.

One man who brought a sign that read "Take 5 senior daycare" said he and his friends have been coming to the restaurant for 42 years.

"Sad," he said, adding he couldn't pick a favourite flavour of donut.

Customers at Take 5 donuts in Edmonton on Sept. 22, 2024. (Evan Kenny/CTV News Edmonton)

Another customer said she works next door to Take 5.

"One of the best places in town," she said.

"This was my morning place for many years. They’ll be missed."

The restaurant has been recognized by multiple bloggers as one of Edmonton's best donut shops.