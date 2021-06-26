EDMONTON -- RCMP are asking for information to help solve a cycling incident that took place in Strathcona County earlier this month.

In a media release sent Saturday, Mounties say they responded to a cycling accident on June 12 at approximately 3 p.m.

They found a lone 59-year-old man on the west side of the ditch on Range Road 205 and Highway 630 or Wye Road. RCMP told CTV News Edmonton that the man was transported to hospital with head injuries.

It is not known if the cyclist was hit by a vehicle, RCMP said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.