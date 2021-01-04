Advertisement
Cyclist, 64, killed in crash with truck in east Edmonton
Edmonton police are investigating a crash at the intersection of 50 Street and 94B Avenue on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Dave Mitchell/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- A cyclist was struck and killed by a truck at an east Edmonton intersection Monday afternoon, police said.
At approximately 3 p.m., a flat deck picker truck driving east on 94B Avenue hit a cyclist as it was turning south onto 50 Street.
The 64-year-old cyclist died on scene, the Edmonton Police Service said.
The crash is under investigation, though speed is not considered a factor.
Police did not say if the 62-year-old driver would be charged.
The intersection is expected to remain closed for at least another hour, EPS said.
Witnesses are asked to call police at 780-423-4567.