Cyclist, 72, killed in crash in Red Deer

A 72-year-old cyclist died in a crash with a vehicle on Wednesday.

The man riding a bicycle and the driver of a pickup truck crashed in the area of 40 Avenue and 22 Street at around 10:30 a.m.

"Red Deer RCMP’s preliminary investigation indicates the pick-up truck was travelling northbound on 40 Ave., through a green light," RCMP explained. "The cyclist was riding eastbound on 22 St., and rode into the crosswalk against a ‘don’t walk’ signal. The pick-up truck made contact and struck the cyclist in the crosswalk."

The crash is under investigation.