A cyclist crossing an intersection diagonally in central Edmonton was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of 109 Street and Whyte Avenue at approximately 1 p.m.

The cyclist was thrown several feet and sustained multiple non-life threatening injuries, EPS said.

Police believe the cyclist was on drugs.

Witnesses told police the driver of the vehicle had the right of way.

Charges will not be laid at this time, police said.