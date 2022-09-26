Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton, route open again

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about possible sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline in Poland that will bring Norwegian gas to Europe in efforts to bolster energy independence from Moscow.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island