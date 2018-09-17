Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Cyclist hit by car in west Edmonton, taken to hospital
Police were called to the collision on 100 Ave. and 153 St. at about 11:50 a.m. Monday.
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 2:12PM MDT
Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle late Monday morning in the city’s west end.
Officers were called to the area of 100 Avenue and 153 Street at 11:50 a.m. over reports a cyclist who was crossing at a crosswalk had been struck by a car.
Firefighters and paramedics responded. The female cyclist was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured.