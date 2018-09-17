Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle late Monday morning in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to the area of 100 Avenue and 153 Street at 11:50 a.m. over reports a cyclist who was crossing at a crosswalk had been struck by a car.

Firefighters and paramedics responded. The female cyclist was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.