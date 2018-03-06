

Chris Gardner, CTV Edmonton





A driver is under arrest after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in north Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Cops responded to the intersection of 97 Street and 127 Avenue around 8:40 p.m. They say a man riding a bicycle was found injured and sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the vehicle was detained by police.

The intersection was closed to northbound traffic for a couple of hours.

More to come...