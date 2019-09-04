Cyclist in hospital after crash on Yellowhead Trail
Edmonton police are investigating a crash between a car and a bicycle on Yellowhead Trail and 127 Street Wednesday night.
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 10:03PM MDT
A cyclist is in hospital after a crash on Yellowhead Trail Wednesday night.
Police responded to a collision involving a car and a bicycle at Yellowhead Trail and 127 Street just after 8:30 p.m.
The cyclist, a man, was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
One northbound lane on 127 Street is closed, and both southbound lanes are closed.
The EPS Major Collisions Unit is on scene.