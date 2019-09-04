A cyclist is in hospital after a crash on Yellowhead Trail Wednesday night.

Police responded to a collision involving a car and a bicycle at Yellowhead Trail and 127 Street just after 8:30 p.m.

The cyclist, a man, was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

One northbound lane on 127 Street is closed, and both southbound lanes are closed.

The EPS Major Collisions Unit is on scene.