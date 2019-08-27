Police are investigating after a man on a bike was reportedly run over by a truck in northwest Edmonton.

Around 1 p.m., police were called about a collision at 127 Street and 127 Avenue between a pick up and a cyclist.

A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man driving the truck told CTV News Edmonton the cyclist seemed to have tried to dodge debris in a 7-Eleven parking lot when he strayed into the truck's path at the gas pumps.

The cyclist was run over by the truck's front wheel, the driver said.

He also told CTV News Edmonton the injured cyclist was conscious and talking to a family member when he was taken away in the ambulance.

Edmonton Police Service's major collisions unit is investigating.