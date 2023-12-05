EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Cyclist injured in crash with school bus in northwest Edmonton

    A cyclist and school bus were involved in a crash in the area of 156 Street and St. Albert Trail on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) A cyclist and school bus were involved in a crash in the area of 156 Street and St. Albert Trail on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

    A cyclist was taken to hospital after a crash with a school bus Tuesday morning.

    The cyclist was struck at the intersection of St. Albert Trail and 156 Street just before 7:30 a.m., police said.

    "Reportedly a cyclist was travelling eastbound on 156 Street and crossed St. Albert Trail against the light and was struck by one of the smaller school busses that was travelling northbound on St. Albert Trail," the Edmonton Police Service said.

    The cyclist sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries.

