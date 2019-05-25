A cyclist is in serious but stable condition after she was hit by a motorist early Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old woman was struck around 4:20 a.m. while biking west on 82 Avenue by a vehicle that was turning north onto 75 Street from 82 Avenue.

She was cycling in a crosswalk, police said.

The driver fled the scene.

Police are looking for the driver and any witnesses of the collision.

The vehicle was a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.

Tips can be submitted to Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.