Published Saturday, May 25, 2019 5:49PM MDT
A cyclist is in serious but stable condition after she was hit by a motorist early Saturday morning.
The 35-year-old woman was struck around 4:20 a.m. while biking west on 82 Avenue by a vehicle that was turning north onto 75 Street from 82 Avenue.
She was cycling in a crosswalk, police said.
The driver fled the scene.
Police are looking for the driver and any witnesses of the collision.
The vehicle was a dark-coloured, four-door sedan.
Tips can be submitted to Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.