EDMONTON -- A female cyclist is dead after a collision with a truck along Highway 623 in Leduc County.

On March 31 at 7:45 p.m., she was travelling westbound on along the highway near Range Road 245 when she was struck by a truck that was travelling in the same direction.

Police say the cyclist is a 56-year-old woman from Leduc.

The collision remains under investigation but Mounties say that no further updates are expected.