Cyclist killed in Highway 16 collision near Sherwood Park

A cyclist is dead following an early Friday morning collision near Sherwood Park.

RCMP received a report of a serious collision at 5:17 a.m. on Highway 16 at Broadmoor Boulevard.

Emergency crews found one person dead upon arrival. RCMP confirmed Friday afternoon a cyclist was killed when struck by a vehicle, whose injured driver was taken to hospital.

Mounties are withholding the identity of the cyclist killed in the crash until they contact next of kin.

Officers have cleared the scene and regular traffic is now allowed in the vicinity.

Investigators believe alcohol use may be a factor in the collision.