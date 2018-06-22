A male cyclist was rushed to hospital early Friday morning, after he was struck by a truck as he rode his bike on the north side.

Edmonton police told CTV News the truck was headed south on 97 Street at about 3 a.m. when the truck hit the cyclist, who police said may have been riding in the median or the left lane of the road.

The cyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and severe head trauma. It’s believed he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said there’s a chance the driver may not have seen the cyclist, as there are a number of trees on the median. EPS said the collision should act as a reminder for cyclists to stay safe.

“I would highly recommend if you’re cycling at night wear retro reflective clothing, and a helmet, and stay on the shoulder, or off the roadway,” Sgt. Travis Cruise said Friday morning.

Two southbound lanes on 97 Street were closed for several hours, but reopened just before 8 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the truck is not expected to face charges.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow