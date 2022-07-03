Cyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after hit and run

Parkland County RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run on Sunday morning.

At 6:40 a.m., RCMP received a report of a cyclist being hit on Highway 60 south of Highway 627.

Bystanders found an injured 74-year-old male cyclist from Fort St. John B.C. by the southbound lane, according to RCMP.

The cyclist had head and shoulder injuries and was conscious but not alert, added police. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

“Police found a broken side mirror at the scene that appears to belong to a white coloured larger truck, similar to a Ford F350.,” said RCMP in a news release.

“Witnesses reported there were foggy conditions in the area this morning and the driver may not be aware they hit anyone.”

Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-222-7267 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.