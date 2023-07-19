Cyclist seriously hurt in collision with school bus driver in northeast Edmonton

A cyclist was rushed to hospital in Edmonton Wednesday afternoon following a crash with the driver of an otherwise empty school bus.

Police were called to the area of 131 Avenue and 50 Street at roughly 2:20 p.m.

"The driver of the bus remained on scene and is cooperative with the investigation," Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Sheppard said.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive, police said.

The major collision investigation unit was called to the scene, where one lane of 50 Street was closed.