A cyclist is accused of shooting and killing an Edmonton man in the Callingwood area.

On Wednesday, May 16, just before 11 p.m., Ibrahim Zoker, 23, was shot and killed as he walked on 64 Avenue near 172 Street.

Initially, Edmonton police said they were looking for a male cyclist who may have witnessed the murder. But they now consider the cyclist to be a suspect.

Police said the man was seen cycling westbound on a path just north of 64 Avenue near the area of the shooting.

The suspect is described as:

Riding a full-sized bike

Wearing a light-coloured top

May be carrying a satchel or bag

May be wearing a headlamp at the time of shooting

Detectives said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

They are releasing surveillance footage of a cyclist in the area. They are not sure this is the same cyclist wanted in the murder, but anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).