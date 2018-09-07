The city is cracking down on cyclists who don’t follow signage asking them to dismount and walk their bikes across Groat Bridge while it’s under construction.

The main bridge over the river, along with Groat Road and two other bridges, are under construction as crews complete extensive rehabilitation work. The project is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2020.

Work has reduced the width of the shared-use path over the bridge to the size of a sidewalk, which means a bylaw banning cyclists on sidewalks is in force.

In July, signs were posted telling cyclists to walk across the bridge, following weeks of warnings and reported incidents. Now, cyclists caught riding across the bridge could get a $100 ticket for doing so.

“Pedestrians aren’t aware that they’re coming up so quickly on this narrow pathway, and we had incidents of contact as well as near misses,” Keith Scott, with the City of Edmonton, said. “We want people to be safe, walking across the bridge, working on the bridge, and also that cyclists are safe as well.

“They don’t have to veer out of the way, maybe into traffic or get involved in an incident themselves.”

No serious injuries were reported in any of the incidents.