Dad builds his son an Oilers Zamboni over his wheelchair for Halloween
Easton Oetting is a Halloween superstar, and he's just five years old. This year he'll be rolling the streets in style as an Edmonton Oilers Zamboni driver.
It's not the first hit costume for the boy from Sarnia, Ont.
He was the grandpa from the Pixar/Disney movie Up! He's been a hot dog vendor and a skid steer operator, all custom-made to fit his walker or wheelchair.
"We do a costume for him every year and we kinda want to top it for the next year," his dad DJ Oetting explained to CTV News Edmonton.
Easton Oetting's Halloween costumes (Credit Steph Oetting).
Born and raised in Ontario, DJ became a diehard Oilers fan after his aunt and uncle moved to Alberta.
Edmonton's run to the Western Conference Finals earlier this year became special bonding time for the family.
"For the Oilers playoff run, me and my son were doing daily gameday outfits and so I was just kinda thinking how I can bring the Oilers into the mix and we decided to try the Zamboni," he said while wearing a Connor McDavid jersey, just like his son.
Easton has a rare genetic disorder. He is mostly non-verbal and he can't walk. So DJ, a handyman, builds the costumes himself.
"Last year he was a skid steer operator, and I basically just used one-inch foam insulation and I glued it and screwed it all together and painted it afterwards. So I kinda had the same idea (this year)," DJ said.
The Zamboni took about five hours to build, plus painting time.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny
