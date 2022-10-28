Dad builds his son an Oilers Zamboni over his wheelchair for Halloween

Easton Oetting in his Oilers Zamboni costume (Credit: Steph Oetting). Easton Oetting in his Oilers Zamboni costume (Credit: Steph Oetting).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alleged Paul Pelosi attacker posted multiple conspiracy theories

The man who allegedly attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday posted memes and conspiracy theories on Facebook about COVID-19 vaccines, the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, and an acquaintance told CNN that he seemed "out of touch with reality."

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island