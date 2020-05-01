EDMONTON -- Five damage assessment teams have been deployed in Fort McMurray as a recovery plan gets underway in the flood-ravaged region.

The crews are first assessing commercial properties so that businesses that sell supplies and other resources can reenter first.

Critical re-entry resources include government infrastructure, grocery and hardware stores, gas stations, hotel and pharmacies.

"There is a team working around the clock, seven days a week, on this multi-pillared recovery plan. They continue to assess all damage and community members will be given access to their properties as soon as it is safe to do so," an update from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo reads.

About 13,000 residents who are still evacuated have been advised to register with the Red Cross and apply for emergency payments of $1,250 per adult and $500 per child from the province.

The massive ice jam on the Athabasca River that caused the flooding has now shrunk to 9.5 kilometres. At the beginning of the week, it was 25 kilometres long.

Officials say water levels fell by four metres on the Athabasca River, and by one to 1.5 metres on Clearwater River, on Thursday.

Although emergency and oilsands crews were allowed into the Taiga Nova Eco-Industrial Park area to begin pumping water earlier this week, the lower townsite, Waterways and Draper areas all remained closed.

Wood Buffalo officials were expected to provide an update on the flooding and recovery plan on Friday at 1 p.m.