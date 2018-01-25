Edmonton Fire Rescue officials said investigators had determined what caused a fire in a north side apartment building Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the three-storey walkup at 118 Avenue and 86 Street just after 3:15 a.m., crews arrived five minutes later.

The fire was burning in one of the basement suites. The occupant of the suite escaped and was later rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Crews had the fire under control by 3:47 a.m.

Investigators have determined the fire started in the living room of the suite, and had been caused by smoking materials.

Damage to the building has been pegged at $500,000, and damage to contents is estimated to be $120,000.

EFR said since 2010, smoking materials that were improperly disposed of have caused more than $56 million in damages in Edmonton. Last year, 61 fires were related to smoking materials – causing damage of more than $3.2 million.