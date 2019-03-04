

Convicted criminal Dana Fash was released by Edmonton police Monday afternoon.

Fash was arrested Feb. 21 on breach of conditions after being released Feb. 13, when the Crown determined a case alleging he was involved in a 2011 murder no longer met prosecutorial standards.

Edmonton Police Service said its offender management team will be monitoring Fash’s activity.

Fash was convicted in two sexual assaults in 1994 and served 12 years in prison.

When he was released from the Edmonton Remand Centre on Feb. 13, EPS said it had reasonable grounds to believe Fash would offend again while in the community.