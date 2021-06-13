EDMONTON -- A local dance studio held a special year-end celebration to honour their graduating students.

Since year-end recitals could not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students from Dance Discovery, located at 4347 Savaryn Drive S.W., were allowed to show off their costumes at a drive-by parade Saturday afternoon.

Every student was also given a flower and a card as a token to remember the difficult dance season marked by online instruction. Additionally, there was a red carpet and photo wall for families and dancers to enjoy.

Melissa Slobodian, studio owner and director of Dance Discovery, told CTV News Edmonton that the studio wanted to find a safe way to honour students in what was a tough year for dancers.

“It was a challenging year,” she said. “We were closed for the majority of the season, so we were online.

“But they powered through,” Slobodian added. “Today is our tribute to them.”

While dancers were socially distanced during the parade, Slobodian said it felt wonderful to see people in-person again.

“We have been apart for almost the entire year. To hear people live and not virtually is so rewarding.”

Approximately 200 students took part in the parade.

“It’s just been an afternoon of applause and fun,” Slobodian said.

Danika McCutcheon, an 11-year-old dance student, said she was happy to be part of the parade.

“I think it was really nice what they did (for us),” she said. “They are helping celebrate our year and everything that happened.”