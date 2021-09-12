Dancing for a good cause, Zumba takes over Churchill Square

Zumbathon at Churchill Square. Sunday Sept. 12, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton) Zumbathon at Churchill Square. Sunday Sept. 12, 2021 (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener