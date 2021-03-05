Advertisement
Dangerous offender arrested without incident: Edmonton police
Published Friday, March 5, 2021 12:17PM MST
Clint Carifelle was taken into custody by Edmonton police Wednesday evening. (Edmonton Police)
EDMONTON -- A man police called a dangerous offender when they reported him to be at large has been arrested.
Clint Carifelle, 30, was taken into custody without incident Wednesday evening, police said.
Carifelle was added to Edmonton's most wanted list last week after he allegedly removed his monitoring bracelet.