

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A 23-year-old man will appear in provincial court after excessive speeding on Highway 63.

On Tuesday, April 10 around 11:15 p.m., RCMP patrolling the highway just south of Boyle clocked a vehicle travelling 167 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

RCMP pulled the vehicle over and the 23-year-old male driver from Calgary was issued a court summons for speeding.

“Dangerous driving and aggressive driving, along with speeding continues to be a leading cause of collisions on Alberta roadways”, Cst. Andrew Deme of the Boyle RCMP said. “This April as an initiative Police are out focusing on speed enforcement, and looking for drivers that are displaying those aggressive driving behaviours. We want everyone to get where they need to be safely.”

The accused is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday,May 22 in Boyle.