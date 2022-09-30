Danish food and drinks in a friendly neighbourhood pub

Three Vikings is the kind of neighbourhood pub that is so good it makes me wish I lived in that neighbourhood. Lucky for me and everyone else in Edmonton, it’s pretty central and easy to get to, sitting right on 124st and 107 AVE.

From the moment you walk in, you get that cozy, warm feeling that all the best pubs have. The staff is super friendly, the décor is AMAZING, and the atmosphere is perfect—especially if you’re there during peak hours when it’s buzzing with conversations, laughter, and people yelling SKOL!

You’ll want to get familiar with that word because you’ll be saying it every time you cheers, and if you’re a fan of local beer and some incredible Danish spirits, you’ll be saying it a lot. There’s a drink for everyone and plenty of new things to try for those who feel a bit adventurous.

My recommendation? Be adventurous. Let owner Stephanie Moore know what sort of drink you’re up for and she’ll steer you in the right direction. Feeling hungry? Chef Bri’s creations are so good you’ll want to go with a group of people so you can try a bit of everything.

There’s a great selection of some of the best traditional pub food from fish and chips to burgers to locally-made pretzels, but you NEED to try the Danish classics. The Frikadeller (think sort of like a Danish version of bangers and mash), Smørrebrød (I don’t know how to pronounce that either, but they’re these amazing open-faced sandwich things!) and the showstopper…the Viking Pølse!

The Viking Pølse SOUNDS simple enough, but it’s not. Think of the best hot dog you’ve ever had. Now make it a foot long, made of Meuwly’s pork and Danish bison sausage, and top it off with some mind-blowing toppings. It’s a two-hander, and it’s messy, but you’ll thank me after you try it.

Enjoy the food, the drinks, and say it loud: SKOL!