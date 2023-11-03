Dateline NBC to profile killing of Edmonton man in 2015

EDMONTON
    Dateline NBC will air an episode on Friday about the murder of an Edmonton man in 2015.

    Dateline's Keith Morrison interviewed a number of people about Dwayne Demkiw's death and the lengthy investigation that followed.

    "It was like a movie," a woman said in the Dateline promo. "It was crazy, it was like a movie."

    Demkiw, 42, was last seen in the area of 149 Street and 128 Avenue around 4 a.m. on May 31, 2015.

    His abandoned vehicle was found on fire in Calgary later that morning.

    His remains were found nearly a year after his disappearance near Innisfail, Alta.

    In September 2016, American citizen Jason Steadman was extradited to Canada and charged with first-degree murder and arson in Demkiw's death.

    He was found guilty of first-degree murder on Feb. 22, 2019.

    Demkiw's parents, Eugene and Angeline Demkiw, say Steadman showed no remorse during the trial.

    “He's a cold-blooded killer. He has no remorse at all. When I did my victim impact statement and held up Dwayne’s baby picture, he showed no remorse to me as a mom," Angeline said in 2019.

    The episode, titled The Case of the Man with No Name, airs at 9 p.m.

    With files from CTV News Saskatoon's Carla Shynkaruk 

