The Edmonton Oilers will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning. General Manager Ken Holland will address the media at Rogers Place.

TSN is reporting that the team has hired Dave Tippett as the team’s new head coach.

The move would be the first major staffing change for the new GM, who announced when he was hired that he would be replacing Ken Hitchcock as head coach.

Tippett is from Moosomin, Sask. And most recently coached the Arizona Coyotes from 2009-17. He spent 721 games as a player in the NHL for the Hartford Whalers, Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers.