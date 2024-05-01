Day parole granted for man convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Métis hunters
A man convicted of manslaughter in the 2020 deaths of two Métis hunters has been granted day parole.
Maurice Cardinal and his nephew Jacob Sansom were moose hunting in March 2020 when they were fatally shot and left on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta., about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
Roger Bilodeau was convicted of manslaughter in both deaths and sentenced to 10 years in prison.
His son Anthony Bilodeau was convicted of second-degree murder in both deaths and sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Both men have filed appeals.
According to court documents, Roger Bilodeau chased the victims for seven kilometres after they drove by the Bilodeau property.
He eventually blocked the vehicle occupied by the victims, and Anthony Bilodeau arrived in a second vehicle and shot both Cardinal and Sansom, according to the documents.
Roger and Anthony then left the scene without making any attempt to call for help.
Both Roger and Anthony claimed their property had been targeted by thieves, and they thought Cardinal and Sansom were planning to rob them.
On Thursday, the Parole Board of Canada granted Roger Bilodeau day parole, but denied a request for full parole.
In its decision, the board took into account Roger's lack of criminal history and a willingness to work cooperatively with correctional authorities during his time in custody.
It also heard victim impact statements from members of Cardinal and Sandsom's families, as well as statements from the Métis community, police, and the community at large.
"[The family] struggles with the short time you have spent in custody… when they will never have any time with the victims," the decision reads.
"They express concerns for the needless act that resulted in their loved one's murder and the callous way that you and co-accused left the victims at the site with no attempt to seek help."
As part of the decision, multiple conditions were imposed, including:
- no direct or indirect contact with any members of the victims' family;
- participate in counselling; and
- a curfew to be imposed by a parole officer.
Roger Bilodeau will serve his day parole at a community-based residential facility for a period of six months.
The board had previously granted Roger Bilodeau temporary, unescorted absences on Feb. 21 for "family contact and personal development" purposes.
