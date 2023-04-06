Day parole revoked for woman convicted in death of toddler found near Edmonton church

EDMONTON -

A woman convicted in the death of a 19-month-old boy found outside an Edmonton church has had her day parole revoked.

Tasha-Lee Mack and her then-boyfriend Joey Crier were each charged with second-degree murder in the death of Crier's son, Anthony Joseph Raine.

The toddler's lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in 2017.

Both Mack and Crier were found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter in two separate trials and were sentenced to time in prison.

Mack was granted day parole in September 2021 and it was continued three times, but special conditions were added in October 2022 - including not to consume, purchase or possess drugs.

The Parole Board of Canada says in a decision on April 5 that Mack's urinalysis test from December 2022 returned positive for cocaine and she was arrested later that month.

“You have provided conflicting information regarding how it could be possible that you tested positive for cocaine,” the decision reads. “Your explanations were not found to be credible.

“Given your use of cocaine and not immediately reporting relationships/friendships with males even after being counselled, the board is satisfied that you were back in your offence cycle.”

