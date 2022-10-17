Dayhome operator charged with 2nd-degree murder in Alberta infant's death

A dayhome operator has been charged with the second-degree murder of a seven-month-old Alberta boy.

Charges against Kyra Renee Backs, 29, were announced by Mounties on Monday.

Backs ran a dayhome in High Prairie in northern Alberta, according to police and community residents.

The family of Oaklan Reid Cunningham, who was declared dead at a local hospital the afternoon of Oct. 6, told CTV News Edmonton the boy had been attending Backs' dayhome for about one month.

Police have not confirmed those details, but on Monday asked for other families with connections to Backs' business to contact them.

An autopsy confirmed Oaklan's death was a homicide.

His grandmother told CTV News Edmonton he had just been learning how to crawl.

Backs is being held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.