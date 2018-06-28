Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Days after 160 evacuated from mountaintop, Jasper SkyTram reopens
Dozens of people were flown off a mountain near Jasper by helicopter after they were stranded by a power failure that stopped a tramway. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jasper Skytram)
Published Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:14AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 28, 2018 11:08AM MDT
After dozens had to be evacuated from Whistlers Mountain in Jasper National Park due to a circuit board malfunction, a popular tourist attraction reopened late Thursday.
The Jasper SkyTram was shut down Monday afternoon, and was closed for two days after a circuit board failed. The shut-down meant 160 people had to be evacuated from the top station by helicopter.
Staff from the SkyTram and Marmot Basin collaborated on the evacuation.
“This was a unique occurrence which was expertly handled by our staff,” Dave Gibson, SkyTram and Marmot Basin president and CEO said in a statement.
Gibson thanked area hotels and the community for stepping up to help.
The Jasper SkyTram reopened at 10 a.m. Thursday.