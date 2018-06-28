After dozens had to be evacuated from Whistlers Mountain in Jasper National Park due to a circuit board malfunction, a popular tourist attraction was set to reopen.

The Jasper SkyTram was shut down Monday afternoon, and was closed for two days after a circuit board failed. The shut-down meant 160 people had to be evacuated from the top station by helicopter.

Staff from the SkyTram and Marmot Basin collaborated on the evacuation.

“This was a unique occurrence which was expertly handled by our staff,” Dave Gibson, SkyTram and Marmot Basin president and CEO said in a statement.

Gibson thanked area hotels and the community for stepping up to help.

The Jasper SkyTram will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday.