Nearly one week after a collision on Highway 16 west of Stony Plain left one woman dead, and injured that woman’s daughter and granddaughter. The family is now trying to find a group of people who stopped to help.

Adam Beasley's aunt Maxine was driving with her daughter Frances and granddaughter Amelia into Edmonton to go shopping on Thursday, June 28.

Their SUV collided with a pickup truck turning left from Highway 16 onto Range Road 13. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

Beasley said his cousin struggled to get help after the crash.

“She had to jump out of the side of the car through her window because it was shut and wouldn’t open, and the back door wouldn’t open to get her baby out,” Beasley said.

Frances was helped by a group of men who stopped.

“They came by, helped her get the baby out, checked on the baby, made sure she was okay.”

However, Beasley said a number of other vehicles sped past the scene of the crash before someone stopped.

“It’s really frustrating to not be able to get to the people you love inside the vehicle, while people are flying by and not paying attention,” Beasley said. “For these guys to stop, it was pretty special.”

All three were taken to hospital after the crash. Maxine, 56, died from her injuries – Frances and Amelia have both been discharged.

Frances would like to thank the people who stopped to help – she believes they were four men who were in a red SUV.

The family has asked the Good Samaritans to reach out through an email.

With files from Nahreman Issa