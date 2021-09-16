Dead person found in burnt vehicle near Sherwood Park

EDMONTON -

A body has been recovered from a burnt vehicle in Strathcona County.

The vehicle and remains were found on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. near Township Road 530 and Range Road 221.

Alberta RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is investigating and calling the death suspicious.

An autopsy has been ordered, however, police are also asking for any information about suspicious vehicles or people seen in the area around that time and dash cam footage.