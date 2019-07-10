A man who died on Tuesday after an assault in northeast Edmonton earlier this week is Edmonton’s 17th homicide victim of 2019.

Police say an autopsy shows Marcus Streete, 29, died from multiple stab wounds.

Streete was found outside a condo complex on 89 Street and 144 Avenue around 5 a.m. on Monday.

He was taken to hospital, where he died on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about Streete’s death is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.