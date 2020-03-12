EDMONTON -- A 54-year-old man who was being held in Edmonton police holding cells is dead.

The man was arrested on warrants in the area of 108 Avenue and 101 Street around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and taken to the holding cells at the Edmonton Police Service downtown division.

He was found unresponsive in cell shortly before noon.

The paramedic on duty administered first-aid until EPS arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation has been handed over to the EPS homicide section.

An autopsy was conducted on Thursday, but the results have not been released.