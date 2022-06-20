Death in southeast Edmonton on Sunday 'suspicious': EPS

Police are investigating the death of a woman found in a home in southeast Edmonton on Sunday.

Around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a report of a death at a home in the area of 79 Street and 82 Avenue.

Officers found a woman in her 50s dead in the home when they arrived, police said in a news release.

Police are calling the death “suspicious” and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.