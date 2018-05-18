Edmonton police have determined the death of a man who was found injured in a west end field is the city’s most recent homicide.

Police made the announcement late Thursday – and said the Edmonton Medical Examiner had confirmed Ibrahim Zoker, 23, had died from gunshot wounds.

Late Wednesday, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of 172 Street and 64 Avenue.

EPS said they received a report that shots had been fired in the area.

An injured man was found in a field, and was treated by paramedics before he was rushed to hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information on this death is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).