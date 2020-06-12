EDMONTON -- RCMP confirmed on Friday that the death of a man found in the front lobby of a Westlock apartment building has been deemed a homicide.

The body was found in a building at 10540 103 Street in Westlock around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said earlier in the week that the man had been identified but that they were withholding his name until next of kin had been notified. On Friday, they said his name would “not be released at this time. “

Anyone with information is being asked to call Westlock RCMP at 780-349-4491 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Westlock is located about 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.