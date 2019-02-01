

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The man found dead in a Cold Lake First Nations home was the victim of a homicide, RCMP confirmed Friday.

Mounties responded to reports of gun shots in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nation on Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m.

Darren Reid, 49, was found dead inside.

Police are investigating and ask to speak with anyone who was in the English Bay area between 1 and 4 a.m.

To get in touch with police, call 780-594-3302.