Death northeast of Edmonton deemed homicide
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Friday, February 1, 2019 6:18PM MST
The man found dead in a Cold Lake First Nations home was the victim of a homicide, RCMP confirmed Friday.
Mounties responded to reports of gun shots in the English Bay area of Cold Lake First Nation on Tuesday at approximately 9 a.m.
Darren Reid, 49, was found dead inside.
Police are investigating and ask to speak with anyone who was in the English Bay area between 1 and 4 a.m.
To get in touch with police, call 780-594-3302.