The death of the 26-year-old man north of downtown late Monday night was a homicide, Edmonton police said Friday.

EPS responded to a report of a disturbance in the area of 101 Street and 118 Avenue at approximately 10:20 p.m.

Police were then told a man had arrived in hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died a short time later.

EPS said Caitlin Helle died as a result of a stab wound.

Helle’s death, the 12th homicide of 2019, is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.