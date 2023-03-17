Death of baby girl a homicide, Edmonton police say

The Edmonton police homicide unit is investigating the death of an infant.

A five-month-old baby girl was admitted to the Stollery Children's Hospital on March 7 with life-threatening injuries, police said Friday.

On March 8, the Edmonton police child protection section began an investigation into the infant's injuries.

The baby was declared dead on March 11.

An autopsy was performed on March 16, and the cause of death has been determined to be blunt force trauma.

The death has been classified as a homicide.

No further information has been released.