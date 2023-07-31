Death of dog in northern Alberta 'targeted,' RCMP investigating

Mounties are investigating the death of a dog in northern Alberta.

RCMP officers were called to 99 Avenue and 98 Street in Sexsmith, Alta., after midnight on July 25, "where a person had caused the inhumane death of a dog."

"RCMP believe that this was a targeted incident against the animal," police said in a release on Monday.

The death is under investigation.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.