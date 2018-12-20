

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





The death of an Edmonton man in Strathcona County last September has been deemed a homicide, RCMP said Thursday.

Aldane Mesquita's body was found in an industrial area on Sept. 13 at 5 a.m.

An autopsy revealed the 33-year-old's death was a homicide.

Anyone with information about this killing is asked to call RCMP at 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.