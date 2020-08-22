EDMONTON -- Police are investigating a suspicious death in northeast Edmonton.

Investigators were called to a bus shelter at 118 Avenue and 40 Street just outside the Italian Bakery in the Beverly neighbourhood around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

A man in his 60's was found badly hurt. He has since died in hospital.

Police are now asking anyone who may have witnessed an altercation there earlier, or who might have dash-cam footage to get in touch with them.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

An autopsy will take place Tuesday.